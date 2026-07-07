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BRPD investigating after pickup truck dislodges, steals content from Old Hammond Highway bank branch ATM
BATON ROUGE — Early Tuesday morning, a pickup truck dislodged an ATM at the Old Hammond Highway branch of Red River Bank.
Around 4:40 a.m., Baton Rouge Police units responded to the bank branch and found a 2019 Ford F250, which was used by multiple suspects to dislodge the ATM from the ground. Suspects were able to gain entry to the ATM and steal the money inside.
Police added that the vehicle in the ATM theft was likely stolen itself.
Police are still investigating the incident.
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