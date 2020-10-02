67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD investigates deadly shooting on N. Foster Drive Friday evening

1 hour 11 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 October 02, 2020 7:43 PM October 02, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that killed at least one person Friday evening on North Foster Drive near Prescott Road.

Authorities responded to the 4100 block of N. Foster Dr. around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2.

One man was critically injured and transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days