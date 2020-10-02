67°
BRPD investigates deadly shooting on N. Foster Drive Friday evening
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that killed at least one person Friday evening on North Foster Drive near Prescott Road.
Authorities responded to the 4100 block of N. Foster Dr. around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2.
One man was critically injured and transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
This is a developing story.
