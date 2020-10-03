73°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD investigate homicide on N. Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon that left one person dead on the 4100 block of North Foster Drive.
The incident happened around 4:30pm.
According to detectives, 39-year-old Anthony Marshall was found suffering from an apparent gun shot wound. Marshall was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The investigation is on going.
Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
President Donald Trump begins coronavirus recovery; physician says he is 'doing very...
-
2MAD: Healthcare heroes recognized, rewarded for hard work throughout pandemic
-
Friday night lights are officially back on in Louisiana
-
Some online students might be required to return to the classroom
-
Haunted houses prep for spooky season with heightened safety measures, restrictions amid...