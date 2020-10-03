BRPD investigate homicide on N. Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon that left one person dead on the 4100 block of North Foster Drive.

The incident happened around 4:30pm.

According to detectives, 39-year-old Anthony Marshall was found suffering from an apparent gun shot wound. Marshall was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation is on going.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers.