BRPD investigating fatal overnight shooting

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting late Thursday night.

Officers responded to a shooting around 10:27 p.m. on Robbie Avenue & Marque Anne Drive.

The victim died at the scene. The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

