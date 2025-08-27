83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD identify man killed on Marque Ann Drive, arrest suspect in Zachary

1 hour 32 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, August 27 2025 Aug 27, 2025 August 27, 2025 10:52 AM August 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police said Wednesday that a man shot on Marque Ann Drive earlier this week has died, and a suspect in his murder has been arrested. 

Braxton Scott, 38, was shot Tuesday around 4:06 a.m. and was found by officers lying in the middle of the road near Florida Boulevard. He was brought to the hospital, but died shortly after.

Detectives later arrested Thomas King as the suspect with the help of Zachary Police and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies. King was arrested in Zachary.

King was later booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons charges. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days