BRPD identifies body dumped in broad daylight on Perkins Road

8 hours 57 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 June 26, 2019 1:03 PM June 26, 2019 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called after a body was found dumped at a park Wednesday afternoon. 

The incident was reported just before 1 p.m. at a BREC park on Perkins Road at Kenilworth Parkway, near Olympia Stadium. Sources say the body was dumped from a car.

Police have identified the male as 18-year-old Davonta Deon London. His cause of death is still unknown.

Officials believe the vehicle that dumped the body at the park around 12:50 p.m. turned left on Kenilworth and drove toward Highland Road.

Anyone having information on this death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

