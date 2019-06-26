Latest Weather Blog
BRPD identifies body dumped in broad daylight on Perkins Road
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called after a body was found dumped at a park Wednesday afternoon.
The incident was reported just before 1 p.m. at a BREC park on Perkins Road at Kenilworth Parkway, near Olympia Stadium. Sources say the body was dumped from a car.
Police have identified the male as 18-year-old Davonta Deon London. His cause of death is still unknown.
Officials believe the vehicle that dumped the body at the park around 12:50 p.m. turned left on Kenilworth and drove toward Highland Road.
Anyone having information on this death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
We’re on scene where a body was found at the Perkins Road Community Park. This is near the baseball fields. A BRPD PIO just got on scene hoping to have more info soon @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/pXCNbrGNHK— Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) June 26, 2019
