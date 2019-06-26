BRPD identifies body dumped in broad daylight on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called after a body was found dumped at a park Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 1 p.m. at a BREC park on Perkins Road at Kenilworth Parkway, near Olympia Stadium. Sources say the body was dumped from a car.

Police have identified the male as 18-year-old Davonta Deon London. His cause of death is still unknown.

Officials believe the vehicle that dumped the body at the park around 12:50 p.m. turned left on Kenilworth and drove toward Highland Road.

Anyone having information on this death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.