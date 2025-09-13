BRPD: Houston man stalked woman to Baton Rouge, tried to break into her house

BATON ROUGE — A Houston man was arrested in Baton Rouge after he allegedly stalked a woman he claimed to be in love with and tried to break into her home.

Manuel Cue, 30, was arrested Friday night by the Baton Rouge Police Department on stalking and simple burglary charges.

According to arrest documents, the woman said that she met Cue at Baylor University about a year ago. Since then, he had allegedly been stalking her and sending her messages, which she never replied to.

Because she had not replied, Cue said he worried she was in trouble and drove from Houston to Baton Rouge, where he tried to break into her house on Bellewood Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, the documents said. The woman told police she had no idea how he knew her address.

Cue was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.