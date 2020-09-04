BRPD hosting Drive-Thru Back to School Bash, Saturday

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is partnering with those within the community to host a back to school drive on Saturday.

Along with BRPD, The Safety Place, Healthy Blue and CATS will all host the Drive-Thru Back to School Bash.

The Drive-Thru Back to School Bash will offer 600 free school supply kits for different grade levels. Kits will distributed on a first come first serve basis.

Community partners Cortana Kiwanis of Baton Rouge will provide reading books, Our Lady of the Lake Hospital will offer snack bags, and Coca Cola Bottling Company & Unitech will keep everyone hydrated.

The event will be held at the Baton Rouge Police Department located on 9000 Airline Hwy on Saturday, September 5th from 10 a.m. – noon.

Visitors can arrive as early as 9 a.m. to start lining up. Visitors are advised not to exit their vehicles and to wear a face mask.

Children do not have to be present, but the number of kits are limited to two for children who are not present. One school supply pack will be given to each school-age child present in the vehicle.