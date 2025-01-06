BRPD honors oldest living retired officer

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge police officers recently got to meet and honor the oldest living retired BRPD officer.

Don Chaney, now 90, retired as a major after working in the police department from 1950 to 1980, a BRPD Facebook post said.

When Chaney began his career, BRPD consisted of 46 officers who policed the 47,000 residents of the city.