34°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD honors oldest living retired officer
BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge police officers recently got to meet and honor the oldest living retired BRPD officer.
Don Chaney, now 90, retired as a major after working in the police department from 1950 to 1980, a BRPD Facebook post said.
Trending News
When Chaney began his career, BRPD consisted of 46 officers who policed the 47,000 residents of the city.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One dead after fatal crash off Rieger Road early Monday morning
-
Livingston Parish hit-and-run suspect in custody
-
Kids get free back-to-school haircuts ahead of their second semester
-
Denham Springs Animal Shelter seeks emergency fosters to protect dogs from freezing...
-
AG's suggestions: Thou should not post Ten Commandments near a Louisiana teacher's...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball beats Auburn
-
LSU men's basketball drops first SEC game of the season to Vanderbilt,...
-
LSU gymnastics defeats Iowa State 197.300-194.100 in season opener
-
LSU women's basketball opens SEC play with a dominant win over Arkansas,...
-
U-High hosts five other teams for the Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational