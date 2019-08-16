96°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Homeless woman dies after being hit while crossing North Blvd.
BATON ROUGE - A homeless woman who was hit by a vehicle while riding her bike across North Boulevard has died, police say.
The crash was reported before 10 a.m. on North Boulevard at 12th Street. Sources say 32-year-old Brandy Zeringue was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.
Police are still investigating the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local leaders to participate in charity dodgeball tournament
-
Worker chases after computer thief
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit on North Blvd.
-
Sheriff's office chase ends in crash on Plank Rd., sends one to...
-
BREC to reveal renovations for zoo, Greenwood Park during Saturday event