BRPD: Homeless woman dies after being hit while crossing North Blvd.

BATON ROUGE - A homeless woman who was hit by a vehicle while riding her bike across North Boulevard has died, police say.

The crash was reported before 10 a.m. on North Boulevard at 12th Street. Sources say 32-year-old Brandy Zeringue was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

Police are still investigating the incident.