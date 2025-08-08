BRPD: Homeless man accused of breaking into mausoleum, resisting arrest

BATON ROUGE — A homeless man was arrested Thursday night for allegedly breaking into a mausoleum and resisting arrest, police say.

Officials say, around 10:50 p.m. Thursday, officers checked a mausoleum in the Magnolia Historic Cemetery on North 19th Street after they noticed a large amount of litter surrounding the gravesite.

Officers say Michael Dubroc, 43, had allegedly broken the gate to gain access to the gravesite where four people were entombed. According to police, Dubroc was asked to exit the mausoleum and refused for several minutes.

When Dubroc exited, officers went to place his hands behind his back, but Dubroc allegedly jerked away violently. This prompted a taser to be used, which was effective.

Dubroc admitted to the litter around the gravesite being his and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of resisting a police officer with force or violence, desecration of graves, simple burglary and gross littering.