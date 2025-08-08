Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Homeless man accused of breaking into mausoleum, resisting arrest
BATON ROUGE — A homeless man was arrested Thursday night for allegedly breaking into a mausoleum and resisting arrest, police say.
Officials say, around 10:50 p.m. Thursday, officers checked a mausoleum in the Magnolia Historic Cemetery on North 19th Street after they noticed a large amount of litter surrounding the gravesite.
Officers say Michael Dubroc, 43, had allegedly broken the gate to gain access to the gravesite where four people were entombed. According to police, Dubroc was asked to exit the mausoleum and refused for several minutes.
When Dubroc exited, officers went to place his hands behind his back, but Dubroc allegedly jerked away violently. This prompted a taser to be used, which was effective.
Dubroc admitted to the litter around the gravesite being his and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of resisting a police officer with force or violence, desecration of graves, simple burglary and gross littering.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Towne Center at Cedar Lodge bought by New York-based company for $81...
-
Man arrested by Tangipahoa deputies, accused of chasing woman, her child in...
-
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana will be laying off employees...
-
Baker house burns to the ground, leaves man with burns all over...
-
WATCH: LSU head coach Brian Kelly gives update on Garrett Nussmeier's rumored...