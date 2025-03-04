58°
BRPD holds news conference Monday to discuss recent wave of violent crime

3 years 1 month 1 week ago Monday, January 24 2022 Jan 24, 2022 January 24, 2022 10:20 AM January 24, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department held a news conference Monday to discuss efforts to combat violent crime throughout the city. 

The briefin came just a week after nine people were shot in five separate shootings on Martin Luther King Day. Three people were killed in the rash of violence.

