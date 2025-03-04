58°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD holds news conference Monday to discuss recent wave of violent crime
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department held a news conference Monday to discuss efforts to combat violent crime throughout the city.
The briefin came just a week after nine people were shot in five separate shootings on Martin Luther King Day. Three people were killed in the rash of violence.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Knock Knock held 'Mardi Gras at the Museum' event Monday
-
Crews updating traffic signals throughout East Baton Rouge Parish
-
Zachary school board mourns 'unexpected passing' of president
-
Amite River Basin Commission director explains Amite Master Plan before it's sent...
-
Southern University says shooting suspect identified, no arrests made yet