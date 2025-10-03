BRPD holds fundraiser for Deputy Chief Myron Daniels as he fights cancer

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department held a fundraiser on Friday for Deputy Chief Myron Daniels as he battles cancer.

Officers sold jambalaya lunches in front of BRPD headquarters on Airline Highway.

"We just want to make sure and lift them up in prayer, and we want to also want to just keep our officers in BRPD," Officer Brian Strong said. "This has been a tough year. We had a recent death with Sergeant Eisworth, and now we're still, we're going through this tragedy here with Myron Daniels. We want to just keep officers in prayer, and I'm glad that this event seems to be successful, and it shows how the police department and all different organizations come together and the community comes together for a successful event."

All proceeds went to Daniels' family.