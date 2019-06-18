82°
BRPD: Driver dies after crash on Chippewa near I-110

1 hour 38 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 June 18, 2019 9:07 PM June 18, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person died in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening on Chippewa Street.

The crash was reported sometime around 6 p.m. on Chippewa at I-110.

The Baton Rouge Police Department tells WBRZ the driver suffered a medical condition prior to the accident.

We'll have more information as police continue their investigation.

