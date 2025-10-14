BRPD: DNA match leads to arrest in 20-year-old rape case

BATON ROUGE – Police say a Baton Rouge man was charged with one felony count of forcible rape after his DNA matched evidence taken from a rape kit in 1996.

On Feb. 9, 1996, Baton Rouge Police say a 17-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital and said she was raped.

The victim told BRPD Sex Crimes detectives that she left a group home on Government Street and tried to find someone to give her a ride to a relative’s home in Denham Springs.

She said that she was walking on St. Rose when she saw a group of 5 men at a home. The victim said one of the men, Jerry Williams, offered to give her a ride to Denham Springs later in the evening when he was going to pick up his son.

The victim said she then got into his vehicle and traveled to Williams’ home and along the way they stopped to get fast food.

The victim said after eating the food at the home, Williams followed her to the couch and began rubbing her body and hair telling her that she was pretty. When she tried to stop him, he said, “I can’t believe this. I am nice, you should give me something in return.”

The victim said she tried to escape to a bathroom but Williams grabbed her, led her to a bedroom and took off her clothes. She said she did not resist because she was afraid he would turn violent and hurt her.

The victim said Williams forced her to perform oral sex and then raped her. When he was done he told her to clean up and he drove her to a bank in Denham Springs. She then went to a relative’s house and went to the hospital.

Two weeks later, detectives interviewed Williams who admitted to giving the victim a ride. Williams told BRPD that when he was home, he went to another room to make a call and when he returned, the victim did not have pants on and started rubbing against him.

Williams told detectives that he did not have sex with the victim because he did not have protection but did admit to touching her sexually.

In December 2015, Williams was accused of domestic abuse battery in an unrelated case. When he was arrested, police obtained a DNA sample that was sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

On Jan. 14, the LSP crime lab contacted BRPD and said William’s DNA matched evidence collected from a rape kit in 1996.

Investigators say they located the victim in a neighboring parish and set up an interview. Detectives said she could recall the events from 1996 and became emotional. The victim told police that she did not know William’s name and said she did not know him prior to that day in 1996.

A warrant was issued for Williams’ arrest. He was arrested and booked Saturday at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Williams was charged with one count of felony forcible rape.