78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD disbands mounted patrol division

2 hours 44 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, February 04 2025 Feb 4, 2025 February 04, 2025 11:55 AM February 04, 2025 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - In an effort to save money in a shrinking budget, Baton Rouge Police announced they are disbanding the mounted patrol division. 

The move is expected to save the department about $50,000. 

BRPD Chief TJ Morse told The Advocate that the department already understaffed the mounted patrol division and it was hard to justify assigning more officers to the small unit. 

Trending News

The department saved an additional $400,000 by discontinuing the ShotSpotter program. The horses in the unit have been retired and will live out the rest of their lives with their former partners. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days