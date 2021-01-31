68°
BRPD Detectives investigate fatal shooting on Gus Young Ave.
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the shooting death of Christopher Smith, 29, that occurred last night around 7:48pm in the 4500 block of Gus Young Ave.
BRPD Detectives believe Smith was shot and transported to a local hospital by private vehicle after the shooting occurred.
Smith died at the hospital.
There are no known suspects or motives at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).
