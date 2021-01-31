68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD Detectives investigate fatal shooting on Gus Young Ave.

2 hours 50 minutes 21 seconds ago Sunday, January 31 2021 Jan 31, 2021 January 31, 2021 10:43 AM January 31, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the shooting death of Christopher Smith, 29, that occurred last night around 7:48pm in the 4500 block of Gus Young Ave.

BRPD Detectives believe Smith was shot and transported to a local hospital by private vehicle after the shooting occurred.

Smith died at the hospital.

There are no known suspects or motives at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days