78°
Latest Weather Blog
$700K confiscated by BRPD during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE - Around $700,000 was confiscated by police officers during a traffic stop near the I-10/I-12 split.
According to a social media post by the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer stopped a car near the construction zone at the interstate split on June 15. Police said the driver is from Los Angeles and an officer found the money during the traffic stop.
Trending News
WBRZ asked a spokesperson for the BRPD why the traffic stop was initiated, why the money was confiscated and if any arrests were made. The BRPD said the investigation was ongoing, but took down their social media post after WBRZ's questions.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'And We Went' installation at Baton Rouge Gallery serves as reminder of...
-
1-year-old boy battling cancer for the second time
-
LSU grad student no longer allowed to teach after vulgar tirade
-
EBR debuts new culturally-inclusive, vegetarian options as part of upgraded lunch menu
-
Three people ejected, one dead after Tuesday night crash in Livingston Parish