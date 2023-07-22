77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
$700K confiscated by BRPD during traffic stop

Saturday, July 22 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Around $700,000 was confiscated by police officers during a traffic stop near the I-10/I-12 split. 

According to a social media post by the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer stopped a car near the construction zone at the interstate split on June 15. Police said the driver is from Los Angeles and an officer found the money during the traffic stop. 

WBRZ asked a spokesperson for the BRPD why the traffic stop was initiated, why the money was confiscated and if any arrests were made. The BRPD said the investigation was ongoing, but took down their social media post after WBRZ's questions. 

