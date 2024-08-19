82°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD confiscates more than 500 grams of marijuana from car that crashed through church
BATON ROUGE - Officers confiscated more than 500 grams of marijuana from a car that crashed through Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church on Thursday.
The driver, 26-year-old Tervont Johnson, said that he was "riding with demons" right before the crash happened. After he was arrested, he told officers that he had a large amount of marijuana in his vehicle.
Trending News
On Monday, BRPD shared that Officers Henry Earlycutt and Taylor Bienvenu had made the arrest and gotten 512 grams of marijuana off the streets.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Anti-drug abuse advocates seeing an increase in childhood overdoses
-
Memorandum of understanding signed to deal with red dust problem in Ascension...
-
Comite River Diversion Canal hits another snag as project now eyes 2027,...
-
Murder trial for two brothers accused in 2021 Memorial Day triple homicide...
-
Local car club 'Mustang Mafia', hosts car show and donates school supplies...