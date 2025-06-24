90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD Chief speaking at luncheon about department's efforts against crime

1 hour 8 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, June 24 2025 Jun 24, 2025 June 24, 2025 12:04 PM June 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police Chief T. J. Morse discussed his department's efforts to fight crime at a East Baton Rouge Parish Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday.

The luncheon was held at Café Américain on Jefferson Highway. 

WBRZ streamed the luncheon on our YouTube page here:

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days