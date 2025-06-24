90°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD Chief speaking at luncheon about department's efforts against crime
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police Chief T. J. Morse discussed his department's efforts to fight crime at a East Baton Rouge Parish Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday.
The luncheon was held at Café Américain on Jefferson Highway.
WBRZ streamed the luncheon on our YouTube page here:
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
70 for 70: D.D. Breaux
-
Mary Jane Marcantel, a Baton Rouge investigator who worked on high-profile cases,...
-
Deborah Cox, G Flip to perform at 2025 Baton Rouge Pride Fest
-
2 the Classroom: Officials say quality of education in Louisiana is improving
-
Trump: Israel and Iran violated ceasefire after Tuesday deadline
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball returns to Baton Rouge
-
The Tigers are back in Baton Rouge with 8th CWS title; officials...
-
LSU baseball sweeps Coastal Carolina in Omaha to win their eighth national...
-
LSU wins Jello shot contest in Omaha with 52,390 shots; Tigers become...
-
Officials announce date and time for LSU's National Championship celebration