65°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD Chief Murphy Paul talks about rash of violence in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul spoke with WBRZ about acts of violence and public perception in the capital area.
Paul discussed topics such as the shooting death of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims and the release of Raheem Howard, the man accused of shooting at a Baton Rouge Police officer.
Trending News
It was also reveal during the interview that BRPD has been approved for a federal grant that will have a system in place for officers' body cameras to automatically turn on once their weapon has been drawn. The grant is federally funded by the Department of Justice.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR dance teams shine in debuts at Krewe of Shenandoah Parade
-
New Roads Mardi Gras kicking off at 10 a.m. - Everything you...
-
Krewe of Zulu getting ready to roll through the streets of New...
-
Skull and Bones Gang wakes up New Orleans for Mardi Gras
-
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, who led the Civil Rights Movement for decades...
Sports Video
-
LSU to wear jersey patch sponsored by Australian oil and gas company...
-
No. 6 LSU Women's Basketball loses to No. 3 South Carolina 79-72
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
Madison Prep girl's basketball takes down Parkview Baptist in regular season finale