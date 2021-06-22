BRPD chief meeting with Biden amid Baton Rouge crime wave

WASHINGTON - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul will join a group of public officials from across the country meeting with President Joe Biden to discuss public safety on Wednesday.

The White House said the meeting will revolve around steps the administration is taking to keep cities safe.

The meeting comes as Baton Rouge faces a wave of violent crime, including a shooting outside a bar over the weekend that left two people dead.

Last year, East Baton Rouge set a new parish record for homicides, and homicide numbers in 2021 are currently outpacing that number from 2020.

The list of officials confirmed to be in attendance include:

-Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, New Jersey

-Mayor Steve Allender, Rapid City, SD

-Mayor Brandon M. Scott, Baltimore, MD

-Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County, FL

-Chief Murphy J. Paul, Jr., Baton Rouge, LA

-DeVone Boggan, Founder and CEO of Advance Peace

-Eddie Bocanegra, Senior Director at READI Chicago

Further details related to visit weren't immediately available.