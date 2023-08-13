101°
BRPD chase of stolen car ends at L'Auberge Casino; one person in custody

1 hour 29 minutes 49 seconds ago Sunday, August 13 2023 Aug 13, 2023 August 13, 2023 3:35 PM August 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A person is in police custody after leading officers on a chase down River Road at speeds more than 90 miles per hour. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were chasing a stolen vehicle down River Road around 3:15 p.m. 

Authorities said the chase ended in the parking lot of L'Auberge Casino. One person was taken into custody and officers are still looking for a passenger. 

No more details were immediately available. 

