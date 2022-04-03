76°
BRPD: Car with baby inside stolen along Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - A car with a baby inside was stolen Sunday near the corner of Plank Road and Evangeline Street, police say.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the infant was out of the car and safe when officers started to chase the driver.
During the chase, the driver crashed and is now in custody.
This is a developing story.
