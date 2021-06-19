Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Burglar steals $1000 in fresh seafood from restaurant
BATON ROUGE - A man was was arrested Saturday after he broke into a restaurant and stole $1000 in seafood.
Police say the break-in occurred at the Seafood Source of Louisiana on Beaumont Drive around 9:40 p.m. Friday night. According to BRPD, 47-year-old Jospeh Peters was arrested after he forcibly entered the restaurant and stole $1000 worth of fresh seafood.
Peters reportedly fled from the scene after police arrived, but he was later captured early Saturday morning.
Police also noted that Peters used a false identity during the booking process, identifying himself as 37-year-old Samuel Davidson. According to arrest records, police used Peters' fingerprints to ascertain his true identity.
Trending News
Peters was arrested and booked on charges of simple burglary, resisting arrest and misrepresentation during booking.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD searching for suspects targeting and shooting police units
-
Club patrons won't let storms stop their fun
-
Nakamoto: Emails show State Police looked at ways to limit liability after...
-
More people adopting 'do it yourself' mentality as neighbors help clear drainage...
-
Thieves spotted stealing packages in Livingston Parish neighborhood