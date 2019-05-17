BRPD bringing new basketball hoops to local community

BATON ROUGE - With summer coming soon, the Baton Rouge Police Department is bringing new basketball goals to the local community.

The first basketball goal will be going up at the Choctaw Lodge Apartments in North Baton Rouge.

BRPD Officer Deena Weissberg came up with the idea, called "Badges for Basketball Hoops." The program will be putting movable basketball hoops in neighborhoods where crime typically spikes over the summer.

Weissberg noted that she saw too many basketball goals going unused and saw this as an ideal opportunity to bridge the gap between the "805" community and the police department, especially for boys like Nathaniel Poindexter.

Poindexter, a resident in the Choctaw Lodge Apartments, is looking forward to being able to improve his game with ball handling and free throws. His mother, Penny Poindexter, also thinks the basketball program is a good idea for the community.

Residents aren't the only ones excited for the new addition to the apartment complex. The apartment manager, Shawna Ritter, jumped on the idea when she heard about the program.

Officer Weissberg hopes that these hoops will start to pop up all over the country.

"I'm hoping that it spreads," Weissberg said. "I feel that this something that can benefit the police departments across the country."

For more information, click here.