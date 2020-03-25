70°
BRPD 'Boo With The Blue' Thursday night

5 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, October 29 2014 Oct 29, 2014 October 29, 2014 2:52 PM October 29, 2014 in Community
Source: WBRZ
By: Russell Jones

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced plans for their "Boo with the Blue" Halloween event Tuesday.

Organizers said there will be a haunted house, food, games, costume contest, music and more.

Children and their parents can also see special equipment used by the police department, and meet with police officers.

The free, family-friendly event will take place Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Police Headquarters, located at 9000 Airline Hwy.

