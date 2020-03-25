BRPD 'Boo With The Blue' Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced plans for their "Boo with the Blue" Halloween event Tuesday.

Organizers said there will be a haunted house, food, games, costume contest, music and more.

Children and their parents can also see special equipment used by the police department, and meet with police officers.

The free, family-friendly event will take place Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Police Headquarters, located at 9000 Airline Hwy.