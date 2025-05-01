BRPD body cam footage details shooting that left man dead at Gwenadele Avenue motel

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police body cam footage of a shooting that left one person dead at a Gwenadele Avenue motel shows two officers approaching a car before opening fire after the car's occupant lifted up a rifle. The video was released Thursday.

Kevin Vallian, 34, was killed in the April 20 shooting at the Super 6 Inn and Suites. According to police, officers responded after receiving a call about a domestic dispute before exchanging gunfire with Vallian in the parking lot.

The video shows officers David Jennings and Gene Meazell approach a car occupied by Vallian with the alarm going off and spend the next several minutes trying to "deescalate the situation through multiple verbal requests."

Police added that Vallian then grabbed and fired an AR-style rifle and one officer returned fire, killing Vallian. The officers then began CPR while awaiting EMS, but Vallian ultimately died.

A funeral is planned on Saturday at Opelousas' Ford and Joseph Funeral Home at 11 a.m.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave.

His wife, Yushika Vallian, 31, has also been arrested. She allegedly made a series of threats on social media, via email and over the phone after the fatal shooting.