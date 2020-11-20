63°
BRPD: At least one dead in Friday night shooting, another injured
BATON ROUGE -- One person is dead and sources say another has been injured in a shooting Friday evening.
It was the fourth shooting death in Baton Rouge in a single day.
Police were called to a gas station at Airline Highway and Tom Drive shortly before 7 p.m.
BRPD Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting did not happen at the gas station. The victim and others with him pulled into the gas station parking lot to seek help.
