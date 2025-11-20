BRPD arrests woman accused of stealing from employer by giving clients personal Cash App, Pay Pal

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge woman is accused of stealing from the rental company she worked for by giving clients her personal payment methods and pocketing some of the cash before sending the rest to the company.

An arrest affidavit says 34-year-old Christian West, an employee of K&B Event Rental, allegedly created real invoices for customers, but had them send payments to her personal accounts rather than the business.

According to the arrest report, West gave clients her personal PayPal, Cash App and Apple Pay information.

West was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of theft and access device fraud.