Latest Weather Blog
BRPD arrests three teenage suspects after Thursday's deadly Circle K shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested three suspects in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night at the Circle K on S Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Christopher Vigil, 19, and Josue Vigil, 18, were escorted by Baton Rouge police officers to be booked for the murder of 19-year-old Darlin Joel Torrez-Velasquez, who was shot multiple times.
Christopher Vigil was booked on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon. Jose Vigil was charged with principal to first-degree murder.
A third suspect, a 16-year-old, was arrested and booked for principal for first-degree murder.
Trending News
Officers said the shooting happened after an argument broke out between the Torrez-Velasquez and a group of unidentified individuals inside the store.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge basketball coach keeping kids out of gangs for 30 years
-
BRPD arrests two suspects after Thursday's deadly Circle K shooting
-
Family asks for community's help in cheering on courageous teen who is...
-
Conference championships best bet$
-
Crews shutting down I-12 East in Baton Rouge Saturday night