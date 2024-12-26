BRPD arrests three for firearm, drug charges after Christmas morning standoff

BATON ROUGE - A Christmas morning standoff led to the arrests of three people for drug- and firearm-related charges.

A Baton Rouge police officer was patrolling near Avenue F just after midnight on Christmas investigating reports of shots being fired in the area. He saw a man firing shots near an intersection and followed him until he ran into a nearby residence.

Two other people also ran inside. The first man was detained while he was trying to run out of the back door of the home.

Officers tried to communicate with the two remaining men inside but did not receive a response. A search warrant was obtained soon after and officers and BRPD's Special Response Team were able to get into the house and arrest the two after several hours.

Police arrest the three men - Cortez Williams, 31; Alphonso Hall, 31; and Lamar Hall, 33 - for drug- and firearm-related charges. Williams was also booked for obstruction of justice and resisting an officer.

Investigators seized marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and ammunition from the home itself.