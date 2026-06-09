BRPD arrests suspect in 2021 drive-by shooting that killed child, his uncle

BATON ROUGE - A man who allegedly killed a 5-year-old boy and his uncle in a 2021 drive-by shooting was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Sources say that Dexter Reed is accused of killing 22-year-old Michael Riley and his nephew, Carson Riley, in a targeted shooting on Dec. 10, 2021.

The shooting happened along River Road near Gourrier Avenue. WBRZ previously reported police said the killings were targeted. Officers said a vehicle drove up alongside the car and opened fire. Eight people were in the car at the time, including the victims and three more children all under seven years old.

Sources say BRPD issued a warrant for Reed's arrest after the 2021 shooting, but he was in federal prison for an unrelated crime until recently. Following his release, Reed was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Reed was booked into EBRPP for two counts of first-degree murder, six counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count each of assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.