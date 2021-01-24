BRPD arrests suspect for allegedly stabbing man to death near Choctaw Drive

Photo: BRPD Facebook

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Detectives are investigating the death of a man who was stabbed to death Saturday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Larkspur Ave near Choctaw Drive and the ExxonMobil Refinery.

When authorities arrived on scene they found 39-year-old Chad Ardoyne deceased inside the residence with apparent stab wounds.

Police arrested 60-year-old Zachary James on Sunday. Investigators believe that James is connected to the death of Ardoyne

James has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of second-degree murder.