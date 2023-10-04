BRPD arrests second suspect in shooting that killed grandson of famed Mardi Gras Indian

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday for a shooting at an apartment complex near Southern University that killed the grandson of a famous Mardi Gras Indian.

Geore Hankton, 19, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Candance at Southern apartment complex on Jan. 20, 2023. Nearly a month later, Landon Johnson, 18, was arrested for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

On Wednesday, another 18-year-old was arrested for Hankton's murder but was booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center. Due to the placement, their name will not be released by police.

The unknown 18-year-old was booked for the same crimes as Johnson—first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Hankton is the grandson of Tyrone Casby, longtime big chief of the Mohawk Hunters Mardi Gras Indian tribe and principal at Algiers Charter School Association in New Orleans.