BRPD arrests man accused of raping teen girl several times in summer 2024

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man accused of raping a teen girl multiple times in June 2024.

Troy Moreau, 23, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thursday on two counts each of molestation of a juvenile and second-degree rape.

According to an affidavit, in February 2025, the teenager told her mother that, the year prior, she was sexually assaulted by Moreau multiple times between June 1 and June 30 in East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension parishes.

The teen, then-13 years old, said that during one of the encounters, she went to Moreau's house to help him paint. While there, he asked to "play with her boobs," adding that he turned up the volume on the television and started to pull up her shirt and touch her underneath her shirt and underwear. He then raped her, the victim noted.