BRPD arrests man accused of raping resident at group home for women with mental health conditions

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man who they say raped a resident of a group home for women with mental health conditions.

Kelvin Spears, 47, was arrested on Wednesday on second-degree rape charges. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Monday.

Arrest records say Spears, who the woman recognized from occasionally driving women who lived at the home to nearby stores, followed her into a laundry room on Feb. 14, smelling of alcohol and marijuana. Police say that Spears then raped her.

After the incident, Spears left the area, with video from the group home showing Spears in the laundry room from 11:02 p.m. to 11:16 p.m.