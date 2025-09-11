87°
BRPD arrest woman accused of Wednesday afternoon shooting on North 47th Street

Thursday, September 11 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested a woman Thursday after she was accused of seriously injuring a man along North 47th Street in a shooting earlier this week. 

Shayln Barker, 25, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon after the Wednesday shooting that happened around 3:45 p.m. 

Barker's home address is listed as 1051 North 47th Street.

According to police, the shooting victim was taken to the hospital after the shooting and is still being treated. 

