BRPD arrest woman accused of Wednesday afternoon shooting on North 47th Street

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested a woman Thursday after she was accused of seriously injuring a man along North 47th Street in a shooting earlier this week.

Shayln Barker, 25, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon after the Wednesday shooting that happened around 3:45 p.m.

Barker's home address is listed as 1051 North 47th Street.

According to police, the shooting victim was taken to the hospital after the shooting and is still being treated.