BRPD arrest suspect in N. 23rd street shooting
BATON ROUGE- Police say they've arrested the man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge.
Michael Collins, 39, was booked early Friday morning for second degree murder, illegal use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon, according the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department. He was arrested around 9:30 Thursday night in the 600 block of N. Ardenwood after police received a tip.
Collins is accused of killing Levi Alexander, 29, last month. Alexander was found shot to death in the 1700 block of North 23rd Street on Sept.14th.
Investigators used surveillance footage from a nearby store to link Collins to the scene.
Collins has a lengthy and violent criminal record, including at least 20 arrests.
