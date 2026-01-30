Latest Weather Blog
BRPD arrest second man connected to early January shooting of woman, her car
BATON ROUGE — A second man accused of shooting at a woman and her car along Hammond Street earlier in January has been arrested by Baton Rouge Police.
Latrell Bryant, 21, is one of two people who allegedly shot at the woman along Hammond Street on Jan. 5. Charles Jones, 37, was previously arrested in connection with the shooting.
According to arrest records, affidavit, Bryant said, "I know that's not who I think it is," when he saw the woman's vehicle.
Police said that the woman had a previous altercation with Bryant, who was waiting for a chance to confront her about the encounter. The woman then started driving away when the two men got out of their vehicle and began shooting at the woman and her car.
Bryant was arrested Thursday on attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon charges.
