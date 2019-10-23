BRPD arrest man in connection to fatal Tigerland shooting

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police arrested a man in connection to the double homicide of Stan Riley and Amanda Authement.

Riley and Authement were killed at an apartment complex near Tigerland on October 16, 2019.

Tyrese Magee, 21, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of Principal to First Degree Murder.

An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in this arrest. Detectives believe others may be involved in this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.