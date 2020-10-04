BRPD arrest man in connection to fatal shooting on Highland Rd.

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that claimed one life at the Hub Apartments located on Highland Road, Saturday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department, responded to the 5100 block of Highland Road near the Neighborhood Walmart in reference to a shooting.

According to emergency crews, 21 year old Francisco Kowlowski was shot and killed following an altercation.

BRPD arrested 21 year old Juan Contreras in connection to the shooting. Contreras was booked into the EBR Parish Prison facing charges of second degree murder.

Details are limited. This is a developing story.