68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD arrest man in connection to fatal shooting on Highland Rd.

8 hours 13 minutes 5 seconds ago Sunday, October 04 2020 Oct 4, 2020 October 04, 2020 12:22 PM October 04, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that claimed one life at the Hub Apartments located on Highland Road, Saturday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department, responded to the 5100 block of Highland Road near the Neighborhood Walmart in reference to a shooting. 

According to emergency crews, 21 year old Francisco Kowlowski was shot and killed following an altercation.

BRPD arrested 21 year old Juan Contreras in connection to the shooting. Contreras was booked into the EBR Parish Prison facing charges of second degree murder.

Details are limited. This is a developing story.   

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days