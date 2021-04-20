BRPD arrest man for stealing beers more than 10 times from Circle K

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 45-year-old James Singleton for stealing beers from a convenience store cooler multiple times and threatening the manager.



According to BRPD, between Feb. 28 and Mar. 14, Singleton committed simple burglary 11 times this year at the Circle K gas station on Brightside Drive.



Singleton entered the store, went into the beer cooler, and picked up 3-4 cases of beer each time and ran out of the store without paying.



Singleton has been banned from the store because of the multiple thefts, according to BRPD.



On Mar. 10, BRPD investigated the incidents and reviewed the store’s video surveillance footage.



The manager said Singleton was responsible for doing the same “beer runs” that occurred last year at the same store. According to BRPD, Singleton had recently been released from jail where he was booked a year ago by detectives.



According to BRPD, Singleton had been arrested 14 times last year for the “beer runs” at that Circle K location.



The manager said that Singleton threatened to kill her if she called the police, according to BRPD. The manager said that she was worried about her and her employees safety.



A photo line-up was conducted where Singleton was identified and arrested.



According to BRPD, Singleton has a history of theft, burglary, unauthorized entry and is also a convicted felon.