BRPD: Arrest made in fatal Huron Street shooting
BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man Monday connected to a murder in early February that may have stemmed from a robbery.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 29-year-old Leroy Molden was arrested for the murder of 27-year-old Alvonta Pointer.
Pointer was found shot to death in his Huron Street home Feb. 4.
Molden was charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of a weapon.
