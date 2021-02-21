BRPD arrest juvenile following accidental shooting on Coursey Blvd

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Detectives responded to 12529 Coursey Boulevard around 7:00pm Saturday relative to a reported shooting.

Investigators believe that 22-year-old Keyandre Gilmore was showing a firearm to a teenage juvenile. While the juvenile was handling the firearm, it mistakenly discharged, striking Gilmore.

Gilmore succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

The juvenile was booked in the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on the charge of Negligent Homicide.