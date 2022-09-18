BRPD arrest impaired man accused of a hit and run in a stolen truck on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a hit and run crash Friday afternoon.

According to the arrest report, Stephen Horne was seen crashing a green pick-up truck into two vehicles along Burbank Drive at the W. Lee intersection by officers working traffic. After the vehicle came to rest, Horne fled the scene on foot across Burbank to Frogmore Drive. He was found and arrested several minutes later.

Authorities later learned Horne was heavily impaired, admitting to using heroin and driving a stolen truck. Inside the truck, officers also found a loaded gun.

Horne faces several charges including hit and run, possession of stolen things, reckless operation, felony possession of a firearm, among other charges.