BRPD appoints Sharon Douglas as first female deputy chief

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced the appointment of its first female deputy chief for their department.

According to BRPD, Douglas is "one of the highest ranking officials and the highest ranking female in the history of [the] agency."

Douglas, who was previously a sergeant and the training academy director, finished as a finalist for the police chief position back in December.

