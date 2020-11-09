Latest Weather Blog
BRPD and LSU investigating claims from WR, Koy Moore, that he was "violated" by police
BATON ROUGE - LSU freshman and wide receiver, Koy Moore, claims that on Saturday night he was " violated numerous times" by police for no reason.
Moore posted to Twitter Sunday afternoon claiming that policemen pulled out their weapons on the student-athlete assuming that he had drugs and a gun in his possession.
Just read this please we need a change!!! pic.twitter.com/EyiK0Rmx1r— Koy Moore ???? ???????? (@asap_koy) November 8, 2020
BRPD says that they are working with LSU and that the incident is under investigation.
Coach O also shared his thoughts about the incident on Twitter stating that even though he cannot comment any details on the situation, he feels that the community needs to come together to combat social injustice and racism to create a safer society.
My thoughts on Koy Moore’s situation pic.twitter.com/Cqt7d4Vv1a— Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) November 9, 2020
Details are limited. This is a developing story.
